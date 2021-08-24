3 victims found in Orem home with ‘multiple stab wounds’; suspect in custody

OREM, Utah, Aug. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Three victims were found inside an Orem home with multiple stab wounds Monday late afternoon.

“At about 5:25 p.m. Orem officers were dispatched to a home in the area of 1400 South 700 East on the report of a male who was actively stabbing people in the home,” said a Facebook post from Orem Police Department.

“Officers arrived and took the suspect into custody without further incident.”

The three victims and the suspect were transported to local hospitals to receive medical care.

“More information will be released tomorrow on the incident,” the post said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.