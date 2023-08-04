4 teens ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash on Nebo Loop in Payson Canyon

PAYSON, Utah, Aug. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say four 17-year-olds are lucky to be alive following a car accident early Friday in Payson Canyon.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office and Payson fire crews responded about 2:30 a.m. to a crash on Nebo Loop Road about nine miles up Payson Canyon, the sheriff’s office stated on social media. The car ended up about 100 feet off the road, the post says.

The 17-year-old girl driving the car was ejected from the vehicle and sustained a serious head laceration, according to the sheriff’s office. The girl, who was not wearing a seat belt, was unconscious and taken by medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital, the post says.

A female passenger was pinned in the car and may have suffered a broken arm, while a male passenger sustained a broken lower leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

“All four are lucky to be alive! All are expected to survive,” the post says. “I’ve told young people many times that there are a lot of things that can happen when they are out after dark or after midnight — and not very many of those things are good!”