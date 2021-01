TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Some 4,157 customers are without power in Taylorsville Thursday evening.

The cause is under investigation, said a tweet from Rocky Mountain Power.

The outages were first reported at 5:08 p.m. and the estimated time of restoration is 10:30 p.m.

