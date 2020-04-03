5 Salt Lake County golf courses reopen with modifications

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Five Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation Golf Courses will reopen and operate under new social distancing guidelines in compliance with Salt Lake County Health Department orders.

Courses will begin taking reservations immediately with golf play resuming Friday, said a news release from Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation.

Closed since March 13 due to public health concerns regarding COVID-19, the five courses, Meadowbrook, Riverbend, Mick Riley, Old Mill and Mountain View, will be operating under the following modified guidelines:

• Golfers with fever or respiratory symptoms must be excluded.

• Golf tee times will be reservation only, no walk-ins.

• All tee times must be pre-paid via phone.

• Clubhouse closed to the public.

• Walking only. No golf cart rentals, no push-cart rentals.

• Personal push carts acceptable; no personal golf carts.

• No retail merchandise sales.

• No club set rentals.

• No individual or group instruction.

• No food service at this time.

• Check-in via phone; arrive no more than 20 minutes prior.

• Temporary restrooms available outside clubhouse. Cleaned hourly.

• On-course restrooms available and cleaned hourly.

• Driving range and putting greens closed.

• Observe 6-foot social distancing guidelines at all times.

• Golf cups raised. Ball considered holed when hits raised cup.

• Flagsticks are to remain in holes.

• Golf scorecards and pencils are not available.

• On-course ball washers removed or covered.

• All sand trap rakes removed.

“We encourage play of foursomes from the same household where possible,” the news release said. “If patrons fail to adhere to social distancing and modified operating guidelines, Salt Lake County reserves the right to ask patrons to leave the course immediately or close the golf courses entirely.”

South Mountain Golf Course will remain closed until further notice.

For more information go to www.slcountygolf.com.