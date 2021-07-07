77-year-old man critically injured in Layton garage explosion

LAYTON, Utah, July 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 77-year-old man was critically injured after an explosion in a garage at his Layton home Tuesday afternoon.

Layton City Police Department Lt. Travis Lyman told Gephardt Daily the blast happened near 1256 E. South Lisa Drive at approximately 4:50 p.m.

“We got a call that an explosion had happened in the garage, there was one man who was pretty significantly injured,” Lyman said. The victim was found laying near the end of the driveway with “significant shrapnel injuries.”

The man was reported in critical condition and was transported to Davis Hospital by ground ambulance then flown to the University of Utah Hospital.

“We are just trying to determine what caused this explosion, the Davis County Bomb Squad is coming down to try and help us sort through what happened,” Lyman said. “The victim in the case initially said he was doing some welding in the garage, so that very well may be what caused this explosion.” The man said he was welding a bench, Lyman said. The victim was able to speak to officers before he was transported but police have not been able to interview him in depth.

Lyman said numerous neighbors heard the blast and called police and the incident caused “quite a bit of damage” to the inside of the garage. No other homes in the area were damaged and there was no fire as a result of the explosion.

The area will be shut down until approximately 9 p.m. while crews work to make sure the home and the surrounding residences are safe.

The man’s wife and their 12-year-old granddaughter were both in the home at the time but were not injured.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on the scene and will have more on this developing story as information is made available.