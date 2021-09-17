Woman suffers significant thermal burns in Yellowstone National Park

WYOMING, Utah, Sept. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old woman from Rhode Island suffered second- and third-degree burns to 5% of her body at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park early Thursday morning.

“Due to the injuries, the patient, a concessions employee, was taken by ambulance to West Yellowstone and then life-flighted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center,” said a news release from the National Park Service.

This incident is under investigation and no further details are being released at this time.

“The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface,” the news release said. “Everyone must always remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around thermal features.”

This is the first significant injury in a thermal area in 2021. In 2020, a 3-year-old suffered second-degree thermal burns to the lower body and back, and a visitor, who illegally entered the park, fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful while backing up and taking photos. In September 2019, a man suffered severe burns after falling into thermal water near the cone of Old Faithful geyser. In June 2017, a man sustained severe burns after falling in a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin. In June 2016, a man left the boardwalk and died after slipping into a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin. In August 2000, one person died and two people received severe burns from falling into a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin.