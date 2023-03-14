A look at “Wild Babies” offered by game officials

FARMINGTON, Utah, Mar. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Babies in the wild is the topic for an upcoming seminar from wildlife boosters.

Billed as a “Wild Babies Wildlife Seminar,” state wildlife officials and co-sponsor Wild Aware Utah will offer experts on the subject during the gathering at the Eccles Wildlife Education Center in Farmington.

“Become wild aware! Join the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Wild Aware Utah for a wildlife seminar all about baby animals,” reads a DWR press release.

In addition to learning what to do upon encountering a wildlife baby in nature, on-site experts for an hour and a half will help participants foster new relationships with Utah’s wildlife and minimize risk for conflict with animals, the DWR said.

The seminar will take place April 1, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Eccles center, 1157 Waterfowl Way, in Farmington, 801-451-5536. Please read through the Eventbrite listing for more information. Register here today: http://bit.ly/3FeR9oE

Wild Aware Utah is an advocacy group composed of Hogle Zoo, Utah State University Extension Services, and the Utah Department of Natural Resources, DWR’s parent agency.