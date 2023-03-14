Propane leak caused fatal explosion of Cache home

CACHE JUNCTION, Utah, Mar. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have determined a leaking propane gas line caused the explosion and fire that leveled a home Mar. 9.

Killed was John Mullin, whose body was found inside the home at 5670 N. state Route 23 near Newton when it exploded, then caught fire just before 6 p.m.

Eleven dogs also died in the conflagration at the dog breeder’s home, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office told Gephardt Daily.



“The investigation following the house explosion in Cache Junction, Utah, indicates that propane entered the structure through a leak in the fuel line system, Cache County Fire District Chief Rod Hammer said in a press release issued Monday evening.

“The propane gas pooled in the basement and the explosion occurred when the propane came in contact with a competent ignition source. Propane gas is heavier than air and will pool in low areas such as basements.”

The gas doesn’t form a liquid pool, but builds to a concentration where it is more easily combustible, Hammer said in an interview. A pilot light or any spark from appliances can then ignite the gas, he said, noting it’s unknown how long the gas was collecting or how old the leak was.

“Should you smell natural gas or propane in your home, it is important that you call 911 and have the fire department investigate,” according to the press release. “Any leaks or repairs to propane or natural gas systems should be done by a qualified expert to prevent such events.

“Home owners should be aware that snow and ice sliding off of roofs can damage gas equipment such as meters and regulators.

“These items should be covered to prevent damage. Again, we would like to extend our condolences to the Mullin family and wish the victims a speedy recovery.

Critically injured were Caryn Mullin and Joshua Mullin. A condition update on their hospital stay was not immediately available, Hammer said.

She was rescued from the rubble by fire crews, officials said, while he was found outside the ruins, apparently ejected from the home by the blast.

Approximately 46 dogs were on the property at the time of the explosion, including 16 inside the home, officials believe, five rescued from the rubble the night of Mar. 9. Another 30 dogs were housed in a separate structure on the property.

Animal Control officers and family members were caring for the displaced dogs. Fire crews from nine agencies responded to assist with the fire and rescue. The Utah State Fire Marshal’s Office was involved in the investigation.

