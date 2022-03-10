Outpouring of community support for family of 17-year-old bull rider killed at Cedar City arena

CEDAR CITY, Utah, March 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account for a Southern Utah teen who died in a bull riding accident Friday has drawn both burial funds and and words of support for the boy’s grieving family.

“Lost my cousin the same same way,” says one comment on the GoFundMe page titled “Funeral for my son William Draper,” posted by Sarah Draper. “My heart aches for the family!!”

“My grandson … was with him when it happen,” another donor wrote.

Draper, 17, and from Washington, Utah, was bull riding at the Diamond Z Arena in Cedar City when he was bucked off the animal, which then charged him, Cedar City Police T. Jimmy Roden told Gephardt Daily.

“It struck him with pretty significant force, which caused the injuries he sustained,” Roden said.

Officers and medical teams responded quickly, arriving at about 4:45 p.m. Friday, March 4, Roden said.

“He was transported to the hospital. And while in transit, they stated he went into cardiac arrest,” Roden said.

The fundraising account set its goal at $15,000, and by Thursday had reached $16,303.