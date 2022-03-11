St. George Police seek help finding runaway teen

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The St. George Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old boy who has left his family home and is refusing to return.

Isaac Drew Tomsen ran away on Feb. 11 of this year, a poster from the SGPD says. He returned for some personal belongings on Wednesday, March 9, but refused to return home or disclose where he is staying, the police department says.

Tomsen is 5 feet 10 inches, and weighs about 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and blond hair.

When last seen, he was wearing the jacket show in the photograph, blue jeans, and a blue hat.

Anyone with information on Tomsen’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 435-627-4300.