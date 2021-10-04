Adam Durborow pleads guilty to 2010 stabbing murder of South Salt Lake business owner Sherry Black

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Oct. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — On Monday afternoon, Adam Durborow pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in the November 2010 death of Sherry Black.

Black, 64, was stabbed to death on Nov. 10 at her South Salt Lake business, B&W Billiards and Books.

Durborow pleaded guilty in Third District Court.

“We want to commend all of the hard work done by our law enforcement partners, South Salt Lake Police Department, Unified Police Department, and the team of prosecutors who worked this case,” said a statement released by Salt Lake County Attorney Sim Gill.

“With today’s plea of guilty we are one step closer to bringing a measure of justice for Sherry Black and her family.”

Durborow, 30, of Orem, was taken into custody on Oct. 10, 2020, and originally faced charges of aggravated murder and aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies.

The case went unsolved for a decade, although DNA, fingerprints and palm prints of a suspect were collected from the scene.

Investigators even released a projected image of Durborow, based on his DNA.

Sentencing for Durborow is set for Dec. 2 of this year.