Aftershocks rock the Salt Lake Valley again Monday night, centered near West Valley City, Magna

SALT LAKE VALLEY, Utah, April 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Mother Earth continued waging her war of nerves with residents along Wasatch Front Monday after two aftershocks rumbled through the area in the early evening, but with slightly less intensity than previous jolts.

According to the University of Utah Seismographic Center, the first aftershock, north of West Valley City, came through at 6:46:08 p.m. and registered a magnitude of 2.4 at a depth of 3.6 miles

At 7:07:07 p.m., a 2.7 magnitude tremor was recorded 3 miles north-northeast of Magna at a depth of 5.3 miles.

The vibrations were felt in parts of Salt Lake City, but these were minor. There were no reports of damage or injuries from either aftershock.

Seismologist at the U.S. Geological Survey say all of these aftershocks stem from the 5.7 magnitude quake which shook the Wasatch Front and much of northern Utah on March 18. They say the Salt Lake Valley could continue have aftershocks for more than a year.