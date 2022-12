SUMMIT PARK, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Summit County Sheriff deputies, an ambulance and Park City Fire District responded to the scene when a car slid down a hill and into a structure.

A social media post issued Saturday by Park City Fire shared the short story of the Park View Drive incident and the dramatic photo.

“A car went down an embankment and slid on its side into a structure,” the post says.

“Luckily there were no injuries.”