Airbnb releases statement after fatal shooting outside Draper rental home

DRAPER, Utah, April 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Airbnb has released a statement following a fatal shooting and the critical shooting injury of a second victim Sunday outside a Draper residence rented as an Airbnb site.

“We join the Draper community in condemning this senseless gun violence,” it says. “We ban parties, and we have removed the booking guest from our platform as we conduct a thorough investigation.

“We have also reached out to the leadership of the Draper Police Department to offer our assistance as they work to find the person responsible for this criminal act.”

The listing has been deactivated, at least during the investigation, the company statement says.

“We can confirm this was an unauthorized party — meaning the host was not aware of the party and did not consent to it.”

As of the last report, the shooter remains on the run.