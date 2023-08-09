Crash leaves two pedestrians critical in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two pedestrians were critically injured when struck by a car Tuesday night on Redwood Road.

The two young women, in their 20s, were hit while in a crosswalk at 4200 S Redwood Road, Taylorsville Police Sgt. Jacob Palmer said.

They were conveyed by ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray where they are listed in critical but stable condition with serious trauma including possible head injuries, Palmer told Gephardt Daily.

The driver of the northbound passenger car that struck the pair in the 10:07 p.m. mishap stopped and has been cooperative with officers, he said. “She’s very upset.”