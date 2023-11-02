Altercation outside Cooper Hills High School sends student to hospital

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A student is in serious condition following an altercation outside Copper Hills High School on Thursday afternoon.

West Jordan police received calls about 12:30 p.m. regarding an altercation outside the high school at 5445 Copper Hills Parkway, Sgt. Kendall Holt said.

Three Copper Hills students were involved in what witnesses said was a stabbing, though police did not confirm the nature of the altercation.

“We have detectives that are working on that, working with the victim regarding the injuries that were sustained,” Holt said.

The injured student was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.

Officials have set up a large crime scene with a heavy police presence outside the school, which was placed on a modified lockout during the investigation.

Students were allowed to leave with parents who came to pick them up prior to the end of school, Holt said. The school’s release and bus schedules were unchanged by the incident, he said.

“It didn’t necessarily happen in one particular spot, from what we’ve identified,” Holt said of the altercation. “That’s why the crime scene is so big. It looked like that it was just fluid and moving throughout the parking lot.”

Two other schools in the surrounding area were locked down during the investigation, he said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.