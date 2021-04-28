Amber Alert canceled, child found safe, suspect in custody

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert for missing 6-year-old Salt Lake City child has been canceled.

According to a statement by Salt Lake City PD, the child, Tru Nakhawit, age 6, was found safe, and the suspect taken into custody Wednesday morning, about 90 minutes after police discovered the gold Toyota the pair was traveling in.

‘We have located Tru and taken the suspect into custody, the Amber Alert has been canceled. We appreciate all those who kept an eye out,” SLCPD tweeted just before 7 a.m. No other information was released.

The Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night after the child was allegedly abducted near 1200 West Iola Ave, 340 South, by 35-year-old Julian Urlibarri.

Police said Ulibarri and the child are known to each other.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.