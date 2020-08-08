Semi crash blocks NB I-15 traffic headed for Utah near Virgin River Gorge

The semi exploded, creating a fireball, according to some accounts. That sparked a brush fire below the elevated roadway, and left the back trailer dangling over the roadway’s side barrier.

The accident happened just after 4 a.m. The roadway was expected to be cleared late Saturday afternoon, after crews spent hours clearing debris and a bridge inspector completed an assessment of the structure’s strength and stability, according to the Arizona Highway Patrol.

As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the roadway remained closed.

“There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes,” said a ADOT statement at that time. No additional Twitter updates had been posted regarding the situation as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

Traffic was diverted to Arizona’s Highway 91.

