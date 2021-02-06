Armed sexual assault, robbery suspect dead in Ogden officer-involved shooting

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Ogden are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting, which happened Friday night in the vicinity of 2900 Grant Ave.

According to a statement by Ogden PD, the suspect was being sought in connection with a reported sexual assault, robbery and vehicle theft about 7:11 p.m.

Police said the armed suspect stole the victim’s vehicle, which officers pulled over near 30th Street and Washington Boulevard around 7:37 p.m.

The suspect ran from the car and disappeared into the nearby neighborhood, police said.

Officers were searching backyards when “the suspect stood up in the bed of a pickup truck and produced a firearm.”

According to the Ogden PD statement, two officers fired their guns, fatally wounding the suspect who died at the scene.

Neither officer was injured in the shooting and both have been placed on paid administrative leave as per Ogden Police Department policy.

“The Weber County Attorney’s Office Officer-Involved Critical Incident Team is conducting an independent investigation and the Ogden Police Department will conduct a separate internal investigation,” the Ogden PD statement said.

Investigators from Weber County will also assisting in identifying the suspect and notifying family members.

Police anticipate releasing more information Sunday at a 10 a.m. press conference.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more details become available.