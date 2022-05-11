Arrest made in fatal shooting near WinCo in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, May 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Weber County man has been arrested after the shooting death of a man found Monday night on a roadway in South Salt Lake.

Damian Stafon Coleman, 27, faces initial charges of murder and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies.

The victim in the case was identified Tuesday as Romeo Charles Stevens, 27.

South Salt Lake police found his body in the area of 2193 S. Main St. after responding to a shots fired call at about 10:15 p.m. Monday.

On the scene

The murder site was near the parking lot of a WinCo grocery store, Coleman’s probable cause statement says.

“The male was found to have sustained gunshot wounds which were found to have caused his death,” the police statement says. “Surveillance video from Winco recorded the fact that R.S. (Romeo Stevens) was chased through the parking lot by two male suspects and onto Main Street where he was shot. Another male was found to have been driving a blue Chevrolet Impala passenger vehicle.”

The Impala “followed the males chasing R.S. onto Main Street where R.S. was shot. The males who had chased R.S. onto Main Street entered the Chevrolet Impala and left the area. The Chevrolet Impala was found to have nearly struck R.S. while traveling on Main Street during the incident. The vehicle then fled the area.”

Arrest

Witness interviews and other leads obtained by detectives allowed them to track the Impala to an address in Roy. The alleged driver, Coleman, was taken into custody in Ogden, the statement says.

“The A/P (arrested person) was interviewed and admitted to being the driver of the Chevrolet Impala involved in this incident and acknowledged knowing a plan was made to commit an aggravated robbery of R.S. R.S. succumbed to injuries received as a result of the aggravated robbery and shooting.”

Coleman “admitted to taking part in the aggravated robbery and would likely receive cash as a result of the aggravated robbery,” says the statement, filed by an officer of the South Salt Lake Police Department.

“The A/P acknowledged picking the two other suspects up from Main Street and fleeing the scene.”

Coleman is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.

