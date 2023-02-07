Arrest made in Ogden 25th Street shooting of three

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man charged in the shooting last month of three people on Historic 25th Street will appear in 2nd District Court Tuesday, this time in chains.

Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain was arrested four days after the Jan. 22 shooting, which came in a parking lot behind and north of a business on 25th and Lincoln Ave, where four shots were fired.

Initially two men were believed shot, one in the head, the other in the stomach. Later a third man came forward who was also injured, suffering a gunshot wound to his lip, according to court records. McCain is charged with four counts of felony discharge of a firearm, with three as first-degree felonies for causing injury, and one a third-degree felony.

Police interviewed the victims in McKay-Dee Hospital just after the 1:40 a.m. shooting, where they were given a description of the suspect vehicle from which the shots were fired, according to charging documents, which turned out to be McCain’s.

The Toyota 4Runner was located an hour after the shooting at McCain’s address, but he denied any involvement. Subsequent viewing of surveillance video of the scene and monitoring of phone calls regarding McCain lead to his arrest Jan. 26.

As it turns out, narcotics officers had arrested McCain on drug charges and illegal possession of a firearm by a restricted person on Dec. 22, according to court records. He was released on $10,000 bail on Dec. 23.

Two days after the Jan. 22 shootings, and before his arrest Jan. 26 on those charges, he had appeared in court for a hearing where he was appointed a public defender on the prior case and a Feb. 7 status conference scheduled. He’s now in jail, held without bail on the new charges.