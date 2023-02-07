Semi-truck catches fire, closes I-84

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 — A semi-truck caught fire Monday on Interstate-84 here, briefly closing the freeway while firefighters doused a trailer load of carpet.

The fire was likely caused by sparking or heat from the trailer’s undercarriage. “That’s how it was reported to me,” Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Cameron Roden said. “Brakes and axles can heat up on the big rigs.”

Both lanes of I-84 were closed for about 40 minutes, he said, then the westbound lanes where the semi had been traveling opened shortly thereafter.

No injuries resulted in the mess reported around 11 a.m. at mile marker 99, the driver able to get out and report the conflagration.

One of the multiple trailers he was hauling was “fully engulfed” when Morgan County firefighters arrived, Roden said, and it and its load were a total loss.