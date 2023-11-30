ATF offers reward in Cedar City gun store burglary

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Federal law enforcement officers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined forces with the Cedar City Police Department in the search for three burglars who stole numerous firearms from a local gun store just before midnight Tuesday, Nov. 21.

According to an ATF press release issued Thursday morning, three suspects wearing black masks and sweatshirts, gained entry to the C-A-L Ranch Stores, a federal firearms licensee, located at 750 South Main St., by “crawling through the lower half of entry door after breaking the glass. Once inside, they used various burglary tools to steal a large amount of firearms from display cases and gun racks,” the ATF said.

“Cedar City Police Department responded to the burglary, as did ATF Industry Operations Investigators who conducted an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.”

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the National Sports Shooting Foundation, a trade association for the firearms industry. “This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between ATF and NSSF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers,” the ATF statement said.

Anyone with information should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Cedar City Police Department at 435-586-2955 reference case number C23-04081.

Tips can also be sent to [email protected], through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

