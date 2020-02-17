Avalanche danger considerable in Logan, Ogden, Uinta mountains

UTAH, Feb. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Avalanche Center is warning that avalanche danger is considerable in the Logan, Ogden and Uinta mountains Sunday.

The Avalanche Center website said: “Heavy snow and drifting from southwest winds will cause rapidly rising avalanche danger today. Heightened avalanche conditions exist already this morning on drifted upper elevation slopes, and today’s storm will cause dangerous conditions to develop and become more widespread.

“The danger will rise to CONSIDERABLE on upper and mid elevation slopes, and people are likely to trigger avalanches of wind drifted snow. Soft slab and loose avalanches of storm snow will be increasingly possible as heavy snow accumulates on steep slopes at all elevations.

“Evaluate snow and terrain carefully. Use caution while route-finding, and make conservative decisions.”

Avalanche danger is moderate for the Salt Lake, Provo and Skyline area mountains.