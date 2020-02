LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Feb. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Little Cottonwood Canyon will close for approximately two-and-a-half hours Monday morning for avalanche control work.

A tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons said State Route 210 will close at 5:30 a.m. Monday and the estimated reopening time is 8 a.m.

“Stay tuned for changes to this schedule,” the tweet said.

