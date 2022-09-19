Beehive Broadband warns customers to expect outages, service interruptions through Tuesday morning

LAKE POINT, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Beehive Broadband has announced an expected service interruption Monday night through Tuesday morning for “required maintenance.”

Customers who use any Beehive services, including internet, phone and BEEtv, are expected to be impacted. Beehive Broadband serves customers in parts of Utah and Nevada.

Services will be impacted or completely unavailable starting at 11 p.m. Monday; they are expected to be restored by 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to a notice on the company website.

The stated purpose of the outage is maintenance.

“This outage is due to required maintenance that impacts our network mainline that is used to provide you with service. We will work hard to have services back on as quickly as possible. Please plan accordingly.

“This impacts customers in Erda, Grantsville, Snowville, Stansbury Park, Stockton, Tooele, Caineville, Callao, Eskdale, Garrison, Gold Hill, Grouse Creek, Ibapah, Lynn, Lucin, Notom, Park Valley, Partoun, Pilot Valley, Rush Valley, Skull Valley, Trout Creek, Terra, Ticaboo, Vernon, and Wells.”