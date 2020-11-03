Ben Lomond High School in Ogden switches to online learning

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ben Lomond High School has announced that it will switch to online learning for two weeks.

A post on the school’s Facebook page says this decision was reached after the school consulted with officials at Weber-Morgan Health Department.

The post says:

“In consultation with officials at the Weber-Morgan Health Department, Ben Lomond High School will start a 2 week at home learning tomorrow, Tuesday November 3rd.

“Beginning Wednesday, November 4, all instruction will be moved to online for two weeks. Students will resume in person instruction on Tuesday, November 17th. Please look for further information by phone, email, letter, and social media.

“Stay safe SCOTS!”

Ben Lomond High School has an online-learning checklist and other information that can be accessed by clicking here.