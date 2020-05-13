Bicyclist fatally injured in fall on trail above Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man suffered a fatal injury late Tuesday afternoon while mountain biking with friends in the Perrys Hollow area near the Upper Avenues.

Lt. Mike Hatch, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said the 52-year-old man was biking about 5:30 p.m. when he fell and struck his head.

The man’s friends called 911, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and was brought down from the trail by personnel from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

“It was a tragic accident,” Hatch said.

The man’s name is not being released, pending notification of family members.