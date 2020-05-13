Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office suggests ways to donate food, other items to Saddle Fire first responders, evacuees

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, May 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving offers of food and other items for first responders working on the Saddle Fire north of Midway.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, WCSO officials said they also anticipate donations for the residents who are being evacuated from their homes as a result of the fire.

“The American Red Cross is able to accept cases of bottled water, Gatorade (not perishable food) at 165 N. Center Street (The Church of Jesus Christ) in Midway,” the post states. “In addition, the Food Bank operated by Community Action Services is able to accept donations of packaged food, bottled water and Gatorade at 55 E. Center Street in Heber City.”

“We greatly appreciate the kindness of those in our community, especially in caring for those in need during this difficult time.”

Anyone who has questions about making donations is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 435-657-3560.