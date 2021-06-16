BLM Utah searching for information after Bonneville Salt Flats sign stolen

BONNEVILLE SALT FLATS, Utah, June 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bureau of Land Management Utah officials are searching for information after the Bonneville Salt Flats sign was stolen last week.

“On Friday, June 11, the BLM Salt Lake Field Office discovered that the newly installed portal sign for the Bonneville Salt Flats had been stolen,” said a Facebook post. “The theft of federal property is a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in prison and up to $1,000 in fines.”

Anyone who has information about the theft is asked to contact the the Salt Lake Field Office at 801-977-4387 or utslmail@blm.gov.