BLM reports vandalism, illegal fireworks use at McCoy Flats trail system near Vernal

VERNAL, Utah, July 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying those responsible for vandalism and illegal fireworks use at the McCoy Flats trail system near Vernal.

The vandalism was discovered Tuesday, according to a post on the Bureau of Land Management Utah Facebook page.

“Numerous bike crossing signs were pulled, removed and broken along the paved road to the main trailhead. The signs and signposts were thrown into newly constructed vault toilets,” the post states.

Fireworks also were discharged inside and near the restroom facilities, damaging and temporarily closing the facilities, according to the BLM.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact BLM Law Enforcement in Vernal at 435-781-4504, 435-781-4426 or 800-722-3998.