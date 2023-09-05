Body found in Jordan River in SLC’s Rose Park neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police are investigating a grim find in the Jordan River Tuesday.

They responded, along with firefighters “to recover a body out of the Jordan River near the Rose Park Golf Course,” a 9:59 a.m. SLCPD tweet says.

The scene is far north and upstream from a scene where a stolen SUV was found Monday in the Jordan River. Police believe the driver of the stolen SUV left the scene after the vehicle veered into the water, near a SLCPD location. The incidents appear to be unrelated.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the body recovery Tuesday as details are released.