Body of 2nd boater recovered from Grantsville Reservoir

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, April 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a second victim of a boating incident has been recovered from Grantsville Reservoir.

“Earlier this morning, the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Dive Team located and recovered the second missing individual at Grantsville Reservoir,” says a news release issued late Saturday morning by the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

“The individual recovered yesterday has been identified as Paul Casity, age 60, of West Jordan. The individual recovered today has been identified as Sam Ki, age 29, also of West Jordan.

“A canoe used by the two individuals was also recovered during the operation,” the release says. “The exact cause of this accident remains under investigation.”

Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 1:34 p.m. Friday, an earlier TCSO release says. Multiple calls came to dispatch about people on a boat, calling for help, the release says. Subsequent calls said the people “had entered the water and were struggling to swim.”

Deputies from the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office were joined by officers from the Grantsville City Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol, and Tooele City Police, along with crews from Grantsville Fire and the North Tooele Fire District.

Upon arrival, responders were informed that two bystanders had used a kayak to retrieve one male from the water. He was unresponsive, and life-saving efforts were begun, but the man, now known to be Casity, were unsuccessful.

A GoFundMe account titled “Support for Casity and Ki Families After Tragedy” says Ki was Casity’s son-in-law.

Sam Ki is shown in this GoFundMe photo

“On the morning of April 25th, 2025, Sam Ki and his father-in-law, Paul Casity, set out on what was meant to be an amazing fishing trip to Grantsville Reservoir,” the account says.

“Unfortunately, around 4 p.m., the family was notified by police that passersby had seen the two fall over and struggle in the water, needing assistance. Two bystanders recovered Paul to shore, where he then shortly passed.”

An update on Saturday shared the news that Ki’s body had been recovered.

“Sam and Paul were both great men who died doing what they truly loved, which is hooking a great fish. They both loved each other and all of their loved ones. May they both rest in peace.”

To review the account, which is labeled as “donation protected,” click here.

The Saturday news release from the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office thanks the involved agencies and groups “for their dedicated efforts in the recovery operations.

“We would also like to express our condolences to the families of these individuals for their tragic loss.”