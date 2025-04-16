Body of man, 73, found behind barrier next to I-15 in Davis County

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of man was found next to Interstate 15 in Davis County Wednesday.

The remains were spotted by a motorist who had returned to his abandoned, broken down car, on northbound I-15 on the right shoulder, near mile marker 313.

The car was parked on the right shoulder, near a 3-foot concrete barrier, with a sound wall about 10 feet to the east. The returning motorist saw the body between the barrier and the sound wall.

The name of the deceased is known, but being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The driver contacted law enforcement officers, who responded to the scene to begin the investigation, along with the State Bureau of Investigation. The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded.

Lt. Bryce Kohler, Utah Highway Patrol, told the media that there were no obvious signs of foul play in the death. There also is nothing to suggest the man would have been intentionally sleeping where he was found, Kohler said.

The concrete barrier would have prevented passing highway drivers from spotting the remains, he said.

Kohler said the body was believed to have been at the location for about a week.

The right traffic lane of northbound I-15 is closed during the on-scene investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as additional details are confirmed.