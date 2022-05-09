Body of missing motorcyclist found in Mapleton Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Search and Rescue crews have located the body of a motorcyclist who went missing after a ride to Mapleton Canyon on Sunday afternoon.

The motorcycle belonging to the 65-year-old man was found overnight, but the man was not nearby.

“Motorcycle found at 8,200 feet elevation, but he has not been found yet,” said a statement issued this early Monday by Utah County SAR. “Near whiteout conditions preventing air support.”

Shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, the victim’s body was located.

“He was less than a mile from where the motorcycle was found,” said Utah County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Spencer Cannon. “We don’t know what caused him to pass away. It’s likely weather-related or a pre-existing medical condition or a combination of factors. But we we don’t know.”

Cannon said that when crews returned early Monday to resume searching, the temperature was 21 degrees, with a heavy snow.

The man’s name is being withheld pending family notification, Cannon said, adding the victim was a Utah County resident, but his city of residence is still being confirmed.