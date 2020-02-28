Body recovered at Sand Hollow State Park near Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, Feb. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a Salt Lake County man has been recovered following an incident at Sand Hollow State Park near Hurricane, officials said Thursday.

A news release from the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation said the body was located Thursday in the “jumping rocks” area of the park.

Initially, the search began as a missing person’s report, which was sent out by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

“Early the following morning, the man’s vehicle was located at Sand Hollow State Park at the boat ramp parking lot near the jumping rocks area on the northeast side of the reservoir,” the news release said. “Jumping off the cliffside into the reservoir is permitted by the park in this area.”

Utah State Parks law enforcement rangers, along with members of the Washington County SAR team, located and recovered the man’s body about 15 feet from shore in approximately 13 feet of water.

At this time, the incident remains under investigation. The man’s name is being withheld until notification of family members is complete.

“The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation extends condolences to the friends and family impacted by this tragedy and would like to thank all those who assisted in the response efforts,” the news release said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.