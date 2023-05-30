Boil order lifted for Kamas residents

KAMAS, Utah, May 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A boil order for Kamas residents was lifted Monday afternoon following a second successful test.

The boil order was put in place Saturday morning after water samples Thursday and Friday tested positive for E. coli and total coliform, Summit County officials said.

Tests Sunday evening and Monday afternoon both passed, allowing the boil order to be lifted.

For information about flushing water lines and additional safety measures, visit the Summit County Health Department website at summitcountyhealth.org.