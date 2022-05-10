Bomb squad detonates pipe bomb in South Salt Lake; people asked to stay away

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, May 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority’s bomb team has responded to South Salt Lake and have detonated a pipe bomb found there.

The team responded to the area of 2150 S. State, which is just north of a Raising Cane Chicken restaurant and near a Winco grocery store. The scene is also close to a homicide scene where a man’s body was found Monday night on State Street after a report of shots fired.

“The area is closed to pedestrians and traffic,” a South Salt Lake Police statement says. “Avoid the area and take an alternate route.”

A subsequent statement form the South Salt Lake said the bomb was safely detonated.

“State Street at 2100 South is open in both directions. The device has been detonated safely. We are still on scene conducting further investigation. No one was injured or harmed.”