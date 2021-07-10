Bountiful police seek public’s help identifying man in video

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, July 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Bountiful are asking for the public’s help identifying several people, and specifically one man, wanted in relation to a retail theft.

A tweet by Bountiful City PD, with surveillance video, is shown below. Anyone who recognizes any of the people in the video, or has information that could help the police, is asked to call 801-298-6000 or reach out on social media and refer to case #21-1931.