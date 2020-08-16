Bountiful police seek public’s help locating missing, endangered man

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Aug. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing Bountiful man who was last seen at 11 a.m. Thursday on the 1500 block of South Orchard Drive in Bountiful.

Scott Cameron, 63, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing a black shirt with Levis and white shoes.

He has been diagnosed with dementia and COPD and is considered endangered.

Scott Cameron may be driving a 1997 gray Mazda B2300 truck with a maroon shell and Utah “Arches” license plate number V215ND.

According to the Silver Alert notification, he has a tattoo of a devil on his upper left arm and a tattoo of a heart with Jodi on the left side of his chest. He also has a 5-inch surgical scar on his abdomen, the alert says.

Anyone who sees Scott Cameron should call 911, the Silver Alert says. Anyone who has any information as to where he may be is asked to call Bountiful Police at 801-298-6000 and refer to Case #20-2331.