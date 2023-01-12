Bountiful seeks public help to ID suspected thief

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Bountiful police seek the public’s help in locating an apparently bold thief.

“We’ve got another case to ask for your help on!” reads a Wednesday evening post by the Bountiful City Police Department with a suspect photo taken from in-store video surveillance.

“This person took money and a credit card from the victim’s purse that was unattended in her shopping cart.

“If you know who this is, please call 801-298-6000! Reference case 23-83.”

Posted just before 6 p.m., by 11 p.m. it had resulted in 284 shares on Facebook.

And a brief debate in the comments section about convicting someone on Facebook and wondering about the legal review before opting to publish security video of a potential suspect in a crime.