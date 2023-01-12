SLCPD chief salutes intervention squads in defusing DV threat

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The CIT and the CCT got the kudos here after defusing a potentially dangerous domestic violence call.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown praised the two units in a press release Wednesday evening, citing their “leadership and compassion” in handling the incident.

Investigation began at 8:12 a.m. Jan. 10, when officers responded to a residence in the area of 1900 South 600 East after receiving several calls about a man in a mental crisis, having delusions, and carrying a gun.

One of the 911 callers was the suspect’s 72-year-old grandmother, who was at the scene and gave officers additional details about the suspect’s erratic behavior. She was moved to a safe location.

The situation rapidly developed, the release said, when the man came outside holding a firearm while pointing it at neighboring homes. “The officers on scene tactically positioned themselves so they could surprise the man, catching him off guard, causing him to immediately drop his weapon and surrender peacefully.”

Chief Brown lauded the actions of officers with the department’s Community Connection Team (CCT) and its Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) whose mission is to provide access to care, support and resources, in addition to neutralizing any threat.

The Jan. 10 incident “highlights our officers’ discipline, training, and skills to effectively and safely handle situations that involve a person in a mental health crisis,” Brown said. “Our officers continue to receive advanced training to help keep people who are in crisis, their families, our community and our officers safe. I am very proud of their actions.”

The press release also noted resources available to support survivors of domestic violence in Utah.

· Utah Department of Human Services: Domestic Violence Services

· Utah Domestic Violence Coalition

“We encourage anyone who has experienced domestic violence to call us at 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a victim advocate or call their 24-hour hotline directly at 801-580-7969. All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.”