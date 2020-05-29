Box Elder search and rescue teams assist man stranded at Black Rock Peak

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, May 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Box Elder County search and rescue teams assisted a hiker who became stranded at the top of Willard Canyon in an area known as Black Rock Peak.

The hiker called Box Elder communications at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, said a news release from Chief Deputy Dale Ward.

“The 36-year-old man from Smithfield, Cache County, had been out hiking the mountains east of Willard, had run out of water and was near exhaustion,” the news release said.

“Willard Fire Department and Box Elder search and rescue personnel responded to Willard Canyon and began hiking toward a known GPS coordinate obtained from the 911 call.”

The searchers obtained a visual on the hiker and determined that to just get to his location would take at least an hour or more, the news release said.

“With darkness less than an hour away, and finding the location where the man was; it was determined that there was an extreme risk not only to him, but to the searchers to try and get him down by conventional means,” the news release said. “Utah Department of Safety Aero Bureau were notified and available. They responded to the scene and successfully hoisted the man to safety.”

The helicopter landed in the parking lot of a Willard meeting house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church to deliver the hiker to medical personnel. The man was treated by Willard first responders and was not injured.

“Emergency crews would like to remind everyone to enjoy the outdoors safely,” the news release said. “Take plenty of water, prepare for the elements, tell someone where you are going, your specific route and when to expect you to return. Do not deviate from that plan without letting someone know.

“Cell phones are great to have but do not rely on them for navigation or phone service in an emergency. If you are overdue someone should be able to tell searchers where to start looking.”