Breaking News: Crews battle massive 3-alarm fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews responded to a 3-alarm fire early Sunday morning in the area of 1110 Ashton Ave and South Highland Drive in Salt Lake City, just off of Interstate 80.

According to Salt Lake City Fire Department Battalion Chief Dan Walker, no one is believed to be inside the structure, which he described as an office building.

As of this report, crews are about an 90 minutes into the fight and are still trying to knock down the flames from the outside.

Walker said a nearby apartment building was being threatened and that residents had been evacuated.

One firefighter has been taken to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.. according to Walker. There are no other reports of injuries.

Crews were first called to the fire about 2 a.m.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on the scene and will update this story as soon as new information is available.