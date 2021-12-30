Brigham City Police chief retires after more than 42 years of service

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Brigham City Police chief has retired after more than 42 years of service.

“Today we said farewell to Chief Michael Nelsen upon his retirement following 42-and-a-half years of dedicated service,” said a Facebook post from Brigham City Police Department.

“It has truly been an honor to work alongside Chief Nelsen and his legacy will remain here forever. We wish you all the best.”

Community members were quick to pay tribute to Nelsen.

“Congratulations Chief Nelsen!” wrote one user. “Your caring way of serving your community shined through in everything you’ve done. You will be missed.”

“Thank you, Chief Nelsen, for your service!” another individual wrote. “Our community is better because of you! Best wishes as you start this new chapter in life!”

“Congratulations on your retirement,” wrote another user. “You are truly of of the great officers. You have been stalwart in being a friend to all. Because of you law enforcement has a better name and reputation. Thank you for all you have done. Best wishes in retirement and hope to see you around.”