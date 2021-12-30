Update: More details released after standoff near Rose Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More details are being released after a standoff lasting several hours Wednesday night near Rose Park.

Salt Lake City Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 1200 West and Lafayette Drive at about 7:30 p.m.

SLCPD later stated that officers observed a man, later identified as Adam Herold, holding a weapon.

Instead of talking with officers, Herold barricaded himself in the residence.

Police established a containment area and negotiators arrived on scene along with SWAT.

Late Wednesday night, SLC Police said the suspect had finally come out and surrendered to SWAT officers. He was taken into custody at 11:25 p.m., four hours after the incident began.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Herold, 39, is facing charges of:

Assault against a peace officer, a second-degree felony

2 charges of threat/use of dangerous weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor

Obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor

Commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor

Discharge weapon without permission within 600 feet of a dwelling/building, a class B misdemeanor

“A/P (accused person),while in the midst of a verbal altercation with a cohabitant, and in the presence of two children, discharged a firearm multiple times into the air in a residential neighborhood,” the statement said. “A/P brandished a firearm at peace officers, and made multiple verbal threats to shoot it out with peace officers, in the midst of said peace officers attempting to conduct an investigation. A/P refused to cooperate and speak with peace officers regarding the investigation. A/P barricaded self inside his residence, and had to be forcibly taken into custody.”

Herold was transported to an area hospital for a physical and mental health evaluation, officials said.

There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.

After the situation was resolved, SLCPD tweeted: “Based on the preliminary investigation, the suspect did not specifically target any neighbors or any homes while shooting.”