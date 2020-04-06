Bryce Canyon National Park to close through April

PANGUITCH, Utah, April 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Bryce Canyon National Park will close as soon as Wednesday, April 8, and remain closed until April 30, officials said Monday.

A news release from Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said: “The Garfield County Commissioners have heard the voice of their constituents and are honoring their request for the temporary closure of Bryce Canyon National Park. In alignment with Governor Herbert’s, ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ directive, the Garfield County Commissioners are closely monitoring other locations throughout Garfield County to ensure the public safety of local residents.”

On April 3, the National Park Service announced the closure of Zion National Park until further notice.

“We appreciate the collaboration with state and local agencies and their expertise in steps to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19,” said Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh. “Zion has been carefully assessing our ability to provide a safe environment amid this crisis and in making progressive changes to operations as needed. However, visitors are continuing to come to the park from all across the country at numbers difficult to maintain social distancing.”

State Route 9 (Zion-Mount Carmel Highway and Tunnel) and Kolob Terrace Road, the two roads through Zion National Park will remain open for the safety and needs of local residents only; stopping at pull-offs will be prohibited.