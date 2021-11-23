BYU police share video of collision between scooter, pedestrians in campus crosswalk; urge caution

Editor’s note: BYU Police say no one was seriously injured in the video above, which may be disturbing to some viewers.

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham Young University police are asking drivers and pedestrians to be more careful after an accident captured on video on a recent evening.

“Officers responded to an auto-ped crash on South Campus Drive and found that two pedestrians had been hit by a scooter about 6:30 in the evening,” says a Facebook post issued Monday morning.

“Luckily, no one was seriously injured in this incident.”

The video, which can be viewed above, shows a scooter heading into a cross walk, knocking down two pedestrians and the scooter rider.

“Please stay vigilant and get to your destination safely,” the BYU Police statement says.

“Pedestrians, always be alert when crossing streets and get across quickly. Just because you’re in a crosswalk doesn’t mean you have a force field protecting you. Drivers, slow down and expect pedestrians in every crosswalk you approach and pay special attention at night or in areas with poor lighting.”

Responses

At least two who commented on the post suggested the university add better lighting.

“Honestly though these cross walks scare me. There is no lighting. I have been saying for years we need to have them protected with lights both light lights and flashing lights one can activate to cross,” one reader wrote.

“I’ve complained about the lighting on these street for a looooong time,” a second wrote. “Get it figured out.”

The third of three commenters just wrote “Hope everyone is OK.”