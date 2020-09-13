BYU vs. Army football game postponed due to ‘small number’ of positive COVID-19 test results

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — BYU Athletics has postponed its football game against Army, officials announced.

“As a result of a small number of positive COVID-19 test results and the resulting tracing exposures within the BYU football program, a mutual decision was made to postpone the football game on Sept. 19 between Army and BYU,” said a news release from BYU Athletics. The decision was made after consultation with the BYU administration, state public health officials and medical advisors, and in coordination with the leadership at Army West Point, the news release said.

“We appreciate the university administration, state health officials and a variety of medical experts who have helped us navigate these unprecedented times,” said BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe. “While we share the disappointment of everyone involved in the game between BYU and Army, safety as well as the physical and mental well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the opposing team is our top priority.”

BYU and Army will work together to try and reschedule the game, the news release said. The only mutual available dates between the two schools are in November and December.

The Cougars will conduct small-group workouts next week until cleared to resume full-team practices.