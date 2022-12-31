BYU Cougar football player Sione Veikoso dies in Hawaii

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sione Veikoso, a member of Brigham Young University football team, has died while visiting his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii.

Veikoso, 22, died Friday in a construction accident, statements from BYU Football say.

“We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso,” says a tweet from coach Kalani Sitake.

“His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief. Our love for you is forever, Sione!”

Veikoso, a 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive lineman, played in one game this past season as a redshirt freshman after transferring from Arizona State this summer. He played in one game for the Sun Devils during a redshirt 2021 season.

He prepped at Kailua High School in Hawai’i, and later served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Manaus, Brazil, from 2018-20, the BYU statement says.

BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe also shared condolences to family and friends of Veikoso.

“The BYU Football Family mourns the passing of our dear teammate and fellow Cougar, Sione Veikoso. May his family and friends feel our love and faith at this most sacred and difficult time. Peace be with you now and forever Sione.”

And BYU Football also tweeted about the player’s death.

“On behalf of the entire BYU Football family, our thoughts and prayers are with Sione’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. Rest in Love, Sione. God be with you till we meet again.”